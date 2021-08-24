Delhi riots: Police told to submit status update of trials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high court has the Delhi Police to place before it the latest position of cases relating to north east Delhi riots of 2020, pending before trial courts. The high court on Monday said the police shall disclose in its report the status of the cases as to in how many of them charge sheets have been filed, charges have been framed and how many prosecution witnesses examined.

“Respondents (police) request to file counter bringing on record the latest position on filing of charge sheets and position of trial going on in the courts. Time granted. List on October 8,” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

The high court was hearing a batch of pleas related to the last year violence and alleged hate speeches by leaders which led to eruption of violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The plea sought lodging of FIRs on the violence which has left at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured, and against political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches.

Another plea had alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan, and AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan gave hate speeches.

The court was also hearing a PIL by Delhi resident Ajay Gautam seeking NIA probe under the UAPA into the violence. The petition has urged the court to direct the Centre to order the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out the “anti-national forces” behind the agitations.