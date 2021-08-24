Saumya R Chawla By

Express News Service

If my life was an episode of Friends, it would likely be the living embodiment of “The One Where No One’s Ready.” This sounds a little tragic, considering there’s also those wonderful episodes where everyone falls in love and gets married, but unfortunately, I fall firmly into the one where nobody’s ready. For the next time that I say I’ll see you in 10 minutes, and am not actually there, trust that there is some not-completely rational, but aesthetically related reason for it.

My most recent (valid) reason for being late was actually quite bizarre, now that I come to think of it. It started off with a disastrous moisturiser, primer and foundation combo. The three had decided not to get along, most likely due to silicones and oils involved. Of course, blending was my first instinct. What was supposed to be a sheer-coverage dewy complexion turned into a pilling eraser dust-like mess, almost as if I hadn’t removed a peel-off mask quite like I should have.

At times like these, when you undoubtedly have to start the entire process over (nobody said life was easy), I prefer reaching out to the Forest Essentials Spring Water Micellar makeup remover. It’s extra special and packed with all the good humectants — rose water, glycerine, and zero alcohol. Definitely super forgiving and doesn’t dry out the skin if you’re going over with another layer of makeup after.

Another very valid reason for me to be late is probably because I may have had a good cry prior. As a self-proclaimed authority on all stripes of crying, I’m quite proud to say that all my emotions make me a good friend to have.

This also means that my kryptonite comes in any and all forms: puppies floating away with balloons, the commercial where a girl makes a mixed CD for her grandmum… sometimes these feelings spill out of my eyes, and oops! There goes my mascara. Now my eyes are likely going to be puffy, and my nose red, and there’s not much I can do about this but wait. Wait how long, exactly? Well, that depends on how many puppies floated away with the balloons, I suppose.

If you’re not very big on waiting, I’d say give the mascara a miss. Top it off with a few coats of the Nayantara lash serum to give you that nourished Bambi doe-eyed look and call it a day. To all my lovely friends whom I’ve kept waiting — I apologise. As it turns out, that I’m just your well-groomed, slightly rude friend, who will always be around with a tissue when you need a good cry. That said, I’m more than understanding when I’m kept waitingonly to be greeted by my very frazzled but beautiful friends. I mean, if you’re going to be rude at least look your best, right?