STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The one where no one’s ready

My most recent (valid) reason for being late was actually quite bizarre, now that I come to think of it. It started off with a disastrous moisturiser, primer and foundation combo.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Saumya R Chawla
Express News Service

If my life was an episode of Friends, it would likely be the living embodiment of “The One Where No One’s Ready.” This sounds a little tragic, considering there’s also those wonderful episodes where everyone falls in love and gets married, but unfortunately, I fall firmly into the one where nobody’s ready. For the next time that I say I’ll see you in 10 minutes, and am not actually there, trust that there is some not-completely rational, but aesthetically related reason for it. 

My most recent (valid) reason for being late was actually quite bizarre, now that I come to think of it. It started off with a disastrous moisturiser, primer and foundation combo. The three had decided not to get along, most likely due to silicones and oils involved. Of course, blending was my first instinct. What was supposed to be a sheer-coverage dewy complexion turned into a pilling eraser dust-like mess, almost as if I hadn’t removed a peel-off mask quite like I should have. 

At times like these, when you undoubtedly have to start the entire process over (nobody said life was easy), I prefer reaching out to the Forest Essentials Spring Water Micellar makeup remover. It’s extra special and packed with all the good humectants — rose water, glycerine, and zero alcohol. Definitely super forgiving and doesn’t dry out the skin if you’re going over with another layer of makeup after.

Another very valid reason for me to be late is probably because I may have had a good cry prior. As a self-proclaimed authority on all stripes of crying, I’m quite proud to say that all my emotions make me a good friend to have. 

This also means that my kryptonite comes in any and all forms: puppies floating away with balloons, the commercial where a girl makes a mixed CD for her grandmum… sometimes these feelings spill out of my eyes, and oops! There goes my mascara. Now my eyes are likely going to be puffy, and my nose red, and there’s not much I can do about this but wait. Wait how long, exactly? Well, that depends on how many puppies floated away with the balloons, I suppose. 

If you’re not very big on waiting, I’d say give the mascara a miss. Top it off with a few coats of the Nayantara lash serum to give you that nourished Bambi doe-eyed look and call it a day. To all my lovely friends whom I’ve kept waiting — I apologise. As it turns out, that I’m just your well-groomed, slightly rude friend, who will always be around with a tissue when you need a good cry. That said, I’m more than understanding when I’m kept waitingonly to be greeted by my very frazzled but beautiful friends. I mean, if you’re going to be rude at least look your best, right?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp