STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Conduct mock drill at Nehru Place to identify loopholes: HC to Delhi Fire Service department

The fire department will conduct a mock drill in Nehru Place area for ensuring that the fire brigades have access from all sides, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Fire tenders in action at Nehru Place

Fire tenders in action at Nehru Place (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The fire department will conduct a mock drill in Nehru Place area for ensuring that the fire brigades have access from all sides, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday. The high court said the recommendations and suggestions made by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) after the mock drill be considered by a committee which has been set up to keep a watch on any issue emerging in relation to Nehru Place.

The court was hearing a  PIL initiated by it on its own after taking note of an incident of fire in a building at Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre. A major fire had broke out in a showroom located on the first floor of a multistorey building in Nehru Place on August 12.

Though no casualty was reported, the court had said the enormity of the problem caused by hawkers and vendors at the Nehru Place area, which could be seen from a video circulated on social media, showed that it was difficult for the fire tenders to access the building where the fire broke out due to short circuit on August 12.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla said since the PIL stems from a fire incident, it deems appropriate to implead DFS as a party to the case and issued notice to it. The court asked the Chief of Fire Service to ensure that the local fire station of the area conducts a fire mock drill in the Nehru Place area on a working day and files a report identifying the shortcomings.

It said the report of the fire officer and action taken by the committee be filed before the court at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, that is, October 27. "We have to ensure that the building is safe from all sides and the fire brigade has access to enter from all sides," the bench said, adding that the bylanes should also be cleared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Fire Service Nehru Place Mock drill Delhi High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp