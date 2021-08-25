Conduct mock drill at Nehru Place to identify loopholes: HC to Delhi Fire Service department

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fire department will conduct a mock drill in Nehru Place area for ensuring that the fire brigades have access from all sides, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday. The high court said the recommendations and suggestions made by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) after the mock drill be considered by a committee which has been set up to keep a watch on any issue emerging in relation to Nehru Place.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it on its own after taking note of an incident of fire in a building at Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre. A major fire had broke out in a showroom located on the first floor of a multistorey building in Nehru Place on August 12.

Though no casualty was reported, the court had said the enormity of the problem caused by hawkers and vendors at the Nehru Place area, which could be seen from a video circulated on social media, showed that it was difficult for the fire tenders to access the building where the fire broke out due to short circuit on August 12.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla said since the PIL stems from a fire incident, it deems appropriate to implead DFS as a party to the case and issued notice to it. The court asked the Chief of Fire Service to ensure that the local fire station of the area conducts a fire mock drill in the Nehru Place area on a working day and files a report identifying the shortcomings.

It said the report of the fire officer and action taken by the committee be filed before the court at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, that is, October 27. "We have to ensure that the building is safe from all sides and the fire brigade has access to enter from all sides," the bench said, adding that the bylanes should also be cleared.