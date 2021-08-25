Delhi civic body polls: AAP to launch campaign from September

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 'Garbage Free Delhi' would be the main theme of the AAP's civic poll campaign agenda for inflicting a "crushing defeat" to the BJP, senior minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday . According to Rai, the AAP's convenor of Delhi unit, the party will roll out its first phase of campaign next month.

In its a one-month mega campaign covering the entire month of September, around 2,500 meetings will be conducted in which AAP MLAs interact with people to understand their problems and discuss how to make Delhi free of corruption and garbage.

"Delhiites gave several chances to the BJP but in return the BJP councillors gave only garbage and corruption. BJP will face a crushing defeat in MCD elections. In last 15 years, mountains of garbage came up... If you visit any locality be in under North, South or East MCD, the first thing that greets yout is garbage," Rai said.

The AAP has been continuously targeting the BJP for the garbage problem in Delhi. Clearing the garbage mess was one of the key promises made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his Assembly poll manifesto.

"BJP's leaders seem to have this arrogance that it is the compulsion of Delhi's people to vote for the BJP. Corruption has taken over the entire MCD. And the result is that even if MCD assets are sold, it is still not possible for the BJP to run the corporations. MCD assets are being sold at throwaway prices," Rai added.

There are altogether 272 wards in the three MCDs. Before launching the poll campaign, ground work will be done in all the wards from August 25 to August 30 under the ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwaar’ initiative.

For monitoring progress of work, day-to-day reporting and feedback of the campaign, seven AAP office-bearers in charges at the Lok Sabha level will be announced. They will be assisted by 14 and 70 in charges at the district and Vidhan Sabha level. After the completion of this campaign, the party will review the outcomes and plan for next phases.