Delhi Development Authority to hold draw for 600 flats for wait-listed applicants on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority will hold a draw of lots on Wednesday for about 600 flats for waitlisted applicants of its 2021 Housing Scheme. These housing units are from the inventory left over after surrender of flats from the scheme by several allottees. The DDA, however, did not disclose the price range of these flats.

On March 10, the DDA had allotted 1,353 flats to people under the housing scheme through a draw of lots, streamed online. The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2. Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer.

These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group category. The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group category.

The DDA has decided to conduct a draw for allotment of flats to waitlisted applicants under the Housing Scheme 2021 on August 25, slated at 3 PM onwards. The draw of lots will be based on random number generation system.