Drainage Master Plan: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells officials to check waterlogging

Kejriwal asked officers to expedite the work on implementation of the Drainage Master Plan, which has remained on paper after being submitted by IIT-Delhi in 2018. 

Published: 25th August 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday instructed officials to implement the Drainage Master Plan to get rid of the perennial problem of water-logging faced every monsoon season.

Even after several promises made by the AAP government ever since coming to power, it has not been able to find a lasting solution so far. Worse, the government was left red-faced when the carriageways under the Minto Bridge went under water yet again despite elaborate arrangements.

Kejriwal asked officers to expedite the work on implementation of the Drainage Master Plan, which has remained on paper after being submitted by IIT-Delhi in 2018. 

At a meeting which was attended by water minister Satyendar Jain and DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chopra, Kejriwal discussed with DJB officials as to how necessary changes could be made to bolster the drainage system as per the suggestions of IIT-Delhi. 

Officials were asked to identify and to plug all the problems with the drainage systems. The meeting decided to rope in consultants for providing expertise in further enhancing the drainage system.

In the meeting, it was discussed that no encroachments would be allowed on storm water drains. Also, sewage would be kept away from storm water drains. Officials will now work to ensure that design of the new storm water drains should not be done in isolation.

Among other recommendations, it was also decided that a master plan for drainage for Delhi for about 30-35 years compatible with the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 should be formulated. "Officers should conduct studies and find solutions for each and every storm water drain and sewer system. Every gap in the drainage system of Delhi has to be plugged," Kejriwal said in the meeting.

There are about 2,846 drains with a collective length of about 3,692 km. A majority of these drains are under the suprvision of the PWD.

