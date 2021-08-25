Library set up in a park for Delhi's bookworms

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Like all other parks, locals come here to sit and relax, chat, take a walk and do yoga. And now, they also come to catch up on some reading.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:41 AM

An open library started two weeks ago for citizens to read books in Dhingra Park at East Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi

An open library started two weeks ago for citizens to read books in Dhingra Park at East Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Like all other parks, locals come here to sit and relax, chat, take a walk and do yoga. And now, they also come to catch up on some reading. This is Dhingra Park in West Delhi's East Punjabi Bagh area. Two weeks ago, an open library was set up at this park, where people of all ages can come and spend time reading a book of their choice.

People can read in the park itself or take the book home. A locker has been placed in the premises, where people are allowed to donate books. The concept was the brainchild of Himanshu Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh Zone, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

So far, the response is good. We are trying to encourage reading habit among people. We developed it because this park is well-maintained and many senior citizens come here. The RWA has also deployed guards. We have given an option to people to donate and take books as well," said Gupta.

The library was started with the books collected at the 'Wall of Kindness' initiative started by the North MCD at Pusa Road in the Karol Bagh Zone.

"We shortlisted the books that were worth reading for this open library. We prioritised senior citizens as they spend more time at the park. The RWA has also spread the message and those who have already taken books from the library have told others about it. We are planning more such open library at parks and are working on one in Sindhi Park, Rajinder Nagar," said Gupta, hoping that the word-of-mouth publicity will enrich the library’s collection and also increase its popularity.

