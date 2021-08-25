STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NBCC to coordinate with departmentts to ensure completion of East Delhi Hub project

A DDA official said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had been reviewing all flagship projects periodically, including Karkardooma TOD.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), which is executing the Centre's ambitious project of Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub at Karkardooma under Transit Oriented Development (TOD), has been advised to proactively coordinate with the departments and agencies concerned for obtaining requisite clearances and to ensure project is completed in a time- bound manner.

A Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had been reviewing all flagship projects periodically, including Karkardooma TOD. Baijal issued directions for their successful implementation. 

"The L-G conducts meetings every week with the departments and agencies concerned. Recently, he discussed Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub project with NBCC in which Anurag Jain, DDA vice-chairman, was also present. He advised NBCC to proactively coordinate with other agencies for obtaining the requisite clearances and ensure project implementation as per timelines to avoid any cost and time overruns," said an official.

The official said that Jain was also requested to facilitate and assist coordination between the NBCC and the other departments or agencies, as required. In March, Baijal had asked DDA to draw a timeline for phase-wise activities for effective monitoring and timely completion of the project after which the TOD policy was also modified.

The changes in TOD policy aims at high-density, mixed-use development close to metro stations to induce people to walk and use metro and other public transport for commuting.  The L-G also asked the team to prepare a blueprint for the implementation of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) component of the project on priority.  The project was approved in December 2019. 

