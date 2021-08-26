AAP Minister directs DMs to ensure smooth doorstep delivery of caste certificates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday directed all district magistrates (DMs) to streamline the process of doorstep delivery of caste certificates.

During a meeting with social welfare department officials and DMs, the minister also expressed displeasure over rejection of applications for caste certificate merely because records of the applicant are untraceable.

Gautam further directed the DMs to prepare guidelines to prevent applicants from personal visit to the offices.

“It has come to my notice that despite the launch of doorstep delivery of government services, applicants of caste certificate have to report to the DM office for submission of papers. This defeats the purpose of doorstep delivery of services. The magistrates should prepare guidelines regarding this so that the applicants do not have to visit the DM office to submit documents. If the documentation is complete, then the applicant should not be called to the district office. The application process should be hassle-free just like other services under 1076 helpline,” said the minister.

With regards to untraceable records, Gautam said if the records are not found, it is a shortcoming of the department and not the applicant.

“We should not reject these applications. In such cases, a proper guideline needs to be in place. We can verify such cases through witnesses like their neighbours. The application should not be rejected in such circumstances,” the minister further said.

Regarding certificates for children after separation of their parents, Gautam said the documents of the separated mother should be suffice to apply for the caste certificate.