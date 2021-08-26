Delhi: 11 Philippines kids get liver surgery at Apollo Indraprastha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eleven children from the Philippines, who were suffering from chronic liver diseases, got a new lease of life after undergoing transplant surgeries at Apollo Indraprastha here, the hospital management said in a statement on Wednesday.

There were eight babies below 18 months of age among these children. They arrived in two batches on August 15 last year and February this year. The liver transplant surgeries of the 11 children took place during this period at the hospital.

“These children, between the age of 12 months (a boy) and 15 years, were in grave health conditions and needed immediate transplants along with specialised medical treatment, and any further delay could have been fatal,” the statement said.Following post-operative observation and care, these children returned to their country on August 23, the hospital said.

“At the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, we were regularly receiving patients from the Philippines and the South Asia region in pre-Covid times. But ever since countries imposed restrictions on travel, a lot of

patients have been deprived of life-saving treatment,” Dr Anupam Sibal, group medical director, Apollo

Hospitals, said.