STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: First-of-its-kind Covid response centre opened in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

The health minister said the centre will ensure immediate treatment to Covid-19 patients upon reaching the hospital, and added that the facility will be handled by a 24x7 rapid response team.

Published: 26th August 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital under the Delhi government has added a new feature to tackle any upcoming surge of the pandemic.The facility became first of its kind with a ‘Covid-19 Rapid Response Centre’, which was inaugurated by Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday.

The health minister said the centre will ensure immediate treatment to Covid-19 patients upon reaching the hospital, and added that the facility will be handled by a 24x7 rapid response team to ensure that patients don’t have to wait.

Jain further said the centre is equipped with ICUs and ventilators to give emergency treatment to Covid-19 patients.

The minister urged the people to remain cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We must learn from what is happening in the US and UK where cases have surged suddenly. Hence, we must not drop our guard even when the cases have come down, and must learn from our experience that any negligence can lead to a disaster,” he said.

Jain further said the Delhi government will set up more such centres at various hospitals to make emergency response more efficient. He also took to Twitter to talk about the new facility.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to combat the next Covid wave, Delhi government has set up a Rapid Response Center at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. This will be manned with a Rapid Response Team which will work 24×7 and will help in better management of Covid patients,” the tweet said. 

The rapid response centre has been divided into two areas — a seven-bed triage area and a 23-bed ICU. All beds have multipara monitors with critical care equipment like ventilators, BIPAP machines, HFNC and crash carts.

It is fully equipped with a centralised oxygen supply.

All equipment for emergency ready 

The rapid response centre, which includes an ICU unit, will act as a buffer zone between the patient arrival area and the medical wards.

The centre has been divided into two areas — a seven-bed triage area and a 23-bed ICU.

All beds have multipara monitors with critical care equipment like ventilators, BIPAP machines, HFNC and crash carts. It is fully equipped with centralised oxygen supply

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Covid-19 Rapid Response Centre Satyendar Jain
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp