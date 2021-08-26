Delhi: First-of-its-kind Covid response centre opened in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital under the Delhi government has added a new feature to tackle any upcoming surge of the pandemic.The facility became first of its kind with a ‘Covid-19 Rapid Response Centre’, which was inaugurated by Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday.

The health minister said the centre will ensure immediate treatment to Covid-19 patients upon reaching the hospital, and added that the facility will be handled by a 24x7 rapid response team to ensure that patients don’t have to wait.

Jain further said the centre is equipped with ICUs and ventilators to give emergency treatment to Covid-19 patients.

The minister urged the people to remain cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We must learn from what is happening in the US and UK where cases have surged suddenly. Hence, we must not drop our guard even when the cases have come down, and must learn from our experience that any negligence can lead to a disaster,” he said.

Jain further said the Delhi government will set up more such centres at various hospitals to make emergency response more efficient. He also took to Twitter to talk about the new facility.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to combat the next Covid wave, Delhi government has set up a Rapid Response Center at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. This will be manned with a Rapid Response Team which will work 24×7 and will help in better management of Covid patients,” the tweet said.

The rapid response centre has been divided into two areas — a seven-bed triage area and a 23-bed ICU. All beds have multipara monitors with critical care equipment like ventilators, BIPAP machines, HFNC and crash carts.

It is fully equipped with a centralised oxygen supply.

The rapid response centre, which includes an ICU unit, will act as a buffer zone between the patient arrival area and the medical wards.

