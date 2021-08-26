Delhi Riots: Have every right to protest, says activist booked under UAPA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activist Khalid Saifi, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with north-east Delhi riots, told the court on Wednesday that he has every right to protest and that is not indicative of any conspiracy.

Saifi, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law for being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

“If I feel that CAA and NRC are unjust, I have every right to protest. This is not indicative of any conspiracy,” said senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Saifi.

John said, “Saifi protested against the CAA as did many others. It does not make any one of us culpable. It is a vibrant democracy. Was there an incitement to violence?”