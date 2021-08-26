STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi schools reopening: Parents divided amid concerns around imminent third Covid wave

An expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital beginning September.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in coming months, parents are divided over the plan to reopen schools in the national capital.

An expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital beginning September.

While few believe its high time the schools are reopened as the learning loss is huge, others feel there is no harm in waiting for few more weeks or a month as experts have been warning of a possible third wave.

"The risk is not over yet. Reopening schools right before October-November during which the third wave has been predicted by experts, is not a wise decision. A system for online learning is already in place and extending it for few weeks or a month more will not cause any major harm when schools have been closed for so long already," said Aparajita Gautam, President, Delhi Parents' Association.

Deeksha Verma, mother of a nine-year-old, said, "A flexible plan is a better option. If schools have to be reopened, they should not resume full time classes. There can be blended learning in beginning. We all know several countries are seeing resurgence in cases and we could be next".

The All India Parents' Association (AIPA), however, has been demanding reopening of schools.

"What is the justification in indefinitely delaying reopening of schools in Delhi? Like 2020-21, 2021-22 is also becoming zero academic year," AIPA President Ashok Agarwal said.

Echoing his views, Nishant Bhardwaj, father of twins studying in class 8 said, "The government has already indicated that parental consent will be necessary for children to attend school and those who do not want will be able to attend online classes. What is the issue then? If some parents are not in favour, they can choose not to send their wards."

Several school principals and education experts, however, are in favour of reopening schools.

"School plays a requisite role in the holistic development of a child and it has been over 16 months since these institutions have been shut due to the Covid pandemic. The schools should reopen and physical classes should start in a graded manner keeping in mind the wellbeing of each and every stakeholder," said Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini.

"It's high time we should welcome students back to school to break the monotonous cycle of remote learning. This will help schools to traverse the learning gaps and students to cope with the learning outcomes," Mittal said.

Anirudh Khaitan, Treasurer, FICCI ARISE, a collegium of stakeholders aimed at promoting quality education, said COVID-19 has had a dire impact on students across the country.

"Apart from learning loss, they are suffering from a lack of social skills. There is also an increase in the impact on their academic skill set, mental health and emotional well-being too," he said.

"However, there are critics who are concerned about the imminent third wave coming in and the reopening of schools. Therefore, to ensure utmost safety of the students, schools need to take bold decisions about reopening with strict protocols in place," he added.

In its report submitted on Wednesday, the DDMA panel recommended that students from senior classes be called in the first phase followed by the middle-grade students and ultimately the primary classes.

The committee has also said that willing parents should have the option of sending their child to school and others can opt for online classes.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for grades 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave.

Currently, students of classes 10, 11 and 12 can visit schools with the consent of parents for admission and board exam-related activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi school reopening Covid third wave
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp