Delhi: Skill courses for inmates of Rohini Jail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prisons Department is going to start two new courses for the inmates of Rohini Jail in the national capital, said officials.

According to senior jail officials, the four-month electrician course and six-month automobile-related course will begin from September.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan Prayas, an NGO, will give training to inmates under the skill development programme of the government, they said.Forty inmates have been selected for the courses.

Two-hour classes will be held for five days a week.

After completing the course, they will get a certificate.

The department has given its approval and a Memorandum of Understanding is likely to be signed soon, officials said.

Under the project, instructors will train inmates with an aim to provide them life skills so that they can start a new life and make a living, said Sandeep Goel Director General (Prisons).

The department will ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by everyone, they said.