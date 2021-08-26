One more held in connection with anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested one more person for allegedly raising anti-Muslim slogans during a protest near Jantar Mantar on August 8, said officials.

The accused, identified as Uttam Upadhyay, was arrested from Ghaziabad on Sunday, said the police.

In a video that surfaced on social media, he was the main person who was seen raising the slogans, said the police.

Seven people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, have already been arrested in the case.

The slogans were raised during a protest organised by the Bharat Jodo Andolan held. The earlier arrests were made after an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station.

It pertained to provocative sloganeering at the programme.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest. Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, said the protest was held under the leadership of Ashwini Upadhyay.

However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans. Upadhyay has also denied any involvement in the incident.