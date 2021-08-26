Pandemic, government officials keep water-related research in limbo at IIT Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: More than two years after IIT Delhi announced a research on water-related issues in the national capital, the project is hit by multiple roadblocks including the pandemic and alleged lack of cooperation from state government agencies.

“The project was kicked off in February 2019. We are still at the stage of finalising the phase line. However, there is a conflict of interest. As researchers, we would like to expose as many things as possible, including failures, shortages or gaps in the system. However, government officials don’t like to speak on those issues. Whenever we ask for data, they make an excuse and we don’t receive it. In this scenario, we are planning to present the raw data to the authorities and ask them if it is right or not,” said a scientist involved in the research.

IIT-Delhi had joined hands with UK Research and Innovation and Global Challenges Research Fund on a five-year project, costing Rs 247 crore, to develop new approaches to tackle challenges to water security and sustainable development.

“Since we have no data, we have thought of accessing the locations where CGRF is taking water quality. We can also install some censors at identified locations and have our own data. The pandemic affected our instrument team and they couldn’t go to the field or meet the communities within the time frame of six months. This has delayed our work,” the researcher further said.

The project has a four-level approach — water availability in upper Yamuna basin; water audit, groundwater analysis, water quality analysis and waterbodies rejuvenation; pilot area of Barapullah basin, and IIT Delhi campus.

“I am developing a scientific groundwater model for Delhi. Also, the secondary data analysis of Delhi for surface water is in process. In addition, we have installed a few sensors to monitor water quality in the IIT campus. This is a pilot study. Once succeeds, we will expand this,” said Dr Prabhakar Shukla, another scientist.