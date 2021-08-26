STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Physical presence for couples must for marriage registration: Delhi government to HC

The counsel explained that the process of registration included a photograph of the couple being taken at the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office. 

Published: 26th August 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:58 AM

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday told the High court that the physical presence of a couple seeking registration of marriage was mandatory before the authority concerned and the process cannot be undertaken through video conferencing. 

Delhi government counsel told the court that neither the rules concerned nor the software used for the registration of marriage permitted parties to not appear physically.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a plea by a couple seeking registration of their marriage through video conferencing, remarked that the process to the undertaken only pertained to the registration of a marriage that has already happened.

The court granted three days’ time to the Delhi government to file its affidavit in the matter related. 

Counsel appearing for the couple urged the court to not grant any adjournment on the next date of hearing. 

“I’m saying it is the final opportunity to file counter affidavit,” the judge said.

The counsel submitted that all relevant documents have already been filed and the witnesses were ready to physically appear before the official concerned.

The Judge claimed that the registration through video conferencing mode was being carried out by certain officials in the city.

