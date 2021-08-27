STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Approach private school for fee exemption: Delhi HC to COVID-19 orphans

“I do understand (but) Delhi government can’t pay fees for a private school. This is too far-fetched. They will not do it for one person,” said Justice Rekha Palli.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked two minor siblings who lost the bread-earner father to COVID-19 last year to approach their school for any concession or exemption from payment of fees.

The court said it cannot pass an interim order asking the Delhi government to pay fees of a private school. "I do understand (but) Delhi government can't pay fees for a private school. This is too far-fetched. They will not do it for one person," said Justice Rekha Palli. The judge said the government can provide free education in their schools for the two children.  

Advocate Bharat Malhotra, appearing for the children, said the mother was facing severe financial stress and since the government had earlier announced that free education would be provided to such children, either payment of fee should be directly done by the authorities or it should be reimbursed. 

He also informed the court that on August 19, the Delhi government issued a circular directing that children, who have become orphans or lost a parent to COVID-19, should be enabled to continue their education in schools.

Considering Delhi government counsel Anuj Aggarwal's statement that the circular was issued only a week back, the court asked the petitioners to approach their school.

The court also granted time to the central government and other respondents to file their response on the siblings' petition seeking implementation of welfare schemes for families who have lost the bread-earner on account of death due to COVID-19. 

