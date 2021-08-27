STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Airport sees gradual growth in passenger traffic numbers: Report

With the improvement in COVID situation and the high level of vaccinations being achieved, domestic traffic is expected to reach pre-COVID level by the end of FY23.

Published: 27th August 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

The Delhi airport is on alert following circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Airport has seen a gradual growth in passenger numbers in line with the recovery in air travel demand, as around 90,000 passengers travelled per day through the facility during the first 10 days of this month, according to a White Paper by GMR.

This is five times more than the mid-May passenger volumes when Delhi Airport handled around 18,000 travellers per day.

The number by the end of June 2021 increased to about 62,000 passengers per day, the White Paper released on Friday said.

According to GMR, with the improvement in COVID situation and the high level of vaccinations being achieved, domestic traffic is expected to reach pre-COVID level by the end of FY23.

However, given the situation, international traffic could attain pre-COVID levels only by FY24.

In July, the airport handled around 2.29 million passengers, which is 60 per cent less than the 5.80 million passengers handled in the same month in 2019.

Similarly, air traffic movements in July were also 45 per cent less at 20,800 compared to 37,700 services operated in July 2019, as per the White Paper.

Once the severe impact of the second COVID wave eased, people felt the need to travel to their respective homes/base locations, thereby Visiting Family and Relatives (VFR) travel has pushed up the passenger numbers, according the White Paper, which also observed a slight pickup in business travel demand (with gradual opening of offices).

"But it is still very much subdued. The leisure travel (tourists) has also picked up, with the opening of tourist destinations across the country," it said.

The government allowing airline companies to operate up to 72.5 per cent of their total domestic capacity also resulted in gradual increase in passenger traffic.

From June, the government started relaxing capacity from 50 per cent to current levels of 72.5 per cent, GMR said in the White Paper.

This came following the lowering down of impact of COVID second wave and to safeguard aviation industries' viability battling with weak finances.

The increased capacity, complemented with opening of new routes, allowed airlines to manage increased passenger numbers, it said.

With the arrival of the festive season, Delhi Airport witnessed a positive traction in domestic travel.

There is a propensity to travel with the increase in total vaccinations across the country, but it is, of course, contingent on emergence of a third wave of COVID, GMR said.

"We may see adoption of a common travel pass based on vaccination and testing status for International travel in coming months. However, it is too early to comment on the resumption of scheduled International travel in the next three months," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi airport Flight passenger traffic Air ticket sales Pandemic travel Covid 19 flight restrictions
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp