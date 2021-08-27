STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government asks all departments to scrap unfit government vehicles

The finance department of the Delhi government has asked all departments to get rid of the old and condemned vehicles with them . 

Hindustan Ambassador, government vehicles

Official Hindustan Ambassador cars parked outside North Block in New Delhi. (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The finance department of the Delhi government has asked all departments to get rid of the old and condemned vehicles with them. According to officials aware of the development, all departments have been advised to share the details of unfit vehicles so that their disposal with the assistance of Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) Limited could begin.

"A circular was sent to all departments on Thursday suggesting they send a report on the number of unusable vehicles within a week. They will also need to submit details such as the date on which the vehicle was declared condemned and whether a new vehicle has been purchased against unfit vehicles. The departments have also been asked to explain why the condemned vehicles have not been auctioned because such delay causes more damage to the condemned vehicle, leading to poor selling prices," said an official.

The finance department has engaged MSTC, a central government enterprise, to undertake the disposal of surplus, obsolete or unserviceable articles of all departments of the state government.  "MSTC Ltd would act as selling agent for disposal of all items by way of e-auction," said the circular issued by Special Secretary (Finance) Prince Dhawan.

"They would arrange publicity for disposal through e-auctions by way of occasional advertisement in leading dailies, newspapers, websites and other internet tools. The departments are only required to provide the list of obsolete, surplus, unserviceable materials with detailed specifications and description, location, quantity, quality, etc. to the MSTC so as to enable it to take action," it added.

Recommending timely disposal, the circular further reasoned that unfit vehicles consume large space. "It has come to the notice of finance department that the departments have obtained the approval to condemn the vehicles and purchased new vehicles, but the condemned vehicles have not yet been disposed of. Non-disposal of condemned vehicles in time leads to deterioration of the condition of the vehicle and thereby chances of getting better prices reduce. Moreover, large space is occupied by these condemned vehicles," read the circular.

