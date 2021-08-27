STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital to get 100-plus oxygen beds

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the state-run LNJP Hospital will get new wards equipped with over 100 oxygen beds by October 15.

A digital display board showing availability of number of beds at COVID designated LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the state-run LNJP Hospital will get new wards equipped with over 100 oxygen beds by October 15.

"These wards at the LNJP Hospital will be equipped with all necessary Covid-related medical facilities like oxygen beds, ventilators, and ICUs. The Kejriwal government is ramping up the capacity of all government hospitals to ensure an enhanced response against the coronavirus," Jain said while inspecting the ongoing construction work of new COVID wards at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

The minister also highlighted the efforts being made to enhance the health infrastructure against the potential third wave. "We are closely monitoring the situation and all necessary lessons are taken from the previous waves to form appropriate policies. The Kejriwal government is focused on strengthening the bed capacity of government hospitals to ensure high-quality treatment in case there is an outbreak of the third wave," he said.

This inspection comes just a day after Jain visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to inaugurate a COVID Rapid Response Centre.

