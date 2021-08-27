STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi schools to reopen in phased manner from September 1

The decision was taken aat a meeting of the DDMA held to discuss the matter and take a final call on reopening of educational institutes after the second wave of COVID-19 created a havoc.

classroom, school, teachers

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday has decided to reopen schools in a phased manner in the national capital from September 1 for classes 9 to 12, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical classes for students of class 6 to class 8 will also begin from September 8.

The decision was taken aat a meeting of the DDMA held today to discuss the matter and take a final call on reopening of educational institutes after the second wave of COVID-19 created a havoc.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minsiter Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Professor Balram Bhargava, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and other senior officials.

After the first wave of COVID-19 hit the country in March last year, schools had reopened for classes 9 to 11 in Delhi on February 5, 2021, but they were again shut on April 9 after COVID-19 cases rose in the second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi on Thursday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries and zero deaths. As per the media bulletin, there are 413 active cases. The positivity rate in the metro was reported to be 0.06 per cent. 

