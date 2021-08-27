Delhi's Kirari will get relief from dirty lanes, waterlogging: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A strategic action plan will be drawn to check issues regarding garbage disposal, open drains and dilapidated roads in northwest Delhi's Kirari area, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry will coordinate with senior officials of all agencies concerned to draw out the plan, he added.

The announcement came after Puri chaired a meeting with the officials of DDA, North MCD, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and other civic agencies to find a permanant solution to the civic issues in Kirari.

"Today, I interacted with senior officials of MoHUA, DSIIDC, North MCD, DIFC & @official_dda along with @hansrajhansHRH Ji & other public representatives to find permanent solutions to issues of open drains, dilapidated roads/lanes and garbage dumps in Kirari," Puri tweeted along with photos of the meeting with officials.

Located in the northwest parliamentary constituency, Kirari is home to many unauthorised colonies. Waterlogging is an annual feature every year in monsoon season. Though various parties promised to bring in change, locals complain that things have hardly changed on the ground.

Last week, the minister had visited to Kirari for having a first-hand experience of the troubles being faced by locals.