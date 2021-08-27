Official lands in  Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch net while taking Rs 50,000 bribe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government has arrested the in-charge of a COVID-19 enforcement team, along with a civil defence volunteer, for allegedly threatening spa owners in Lajpat Nagar and extorting them.

Officials said the enforcement in-charge of the Southeast Delhi COVID-19 team, Ravinder Singh Mehra, and civil defence volunteer Imran Khan have been arrested.

According to an official statement, Himanshu Malik, the owner of Sutra Spa in Lajpat Nagar, gave a complaint to the ACB alleging that Mehra has been threatening spa owners, saying their shops will be sealed unless they pay a monthly bribe.

The spa owners have valid licences and are following all Covid protocols, the complaint says.

On August 25, an ACB team laid a trap at the JPM Hotel, in East of Kailash, and nabbed the accused while they were receiving Rs 50,000 from the complainant in a hotel room as the first installment of the bribe, Special Commissioner (ACB) SK Gautam said.