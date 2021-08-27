STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proposed golf cart service in Chandni Chowk may be extended to adjoining lanes, roads

The transport department of the Delhi government has already invited expression of interest (EoI) to select operators or agencies to introduce vintage look carts.

Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk wears a deserted look during week-long lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The electric golf carts, proposed on the Chandni Chowk main road, may be allowed to ply in bylanes and roads connecting the heritage markets with other parts of the Walled city area. Initially, 10 carts will run on the stretch, which is out of bounds for motorized vehicles such as buses, cars, and two-wheelers for 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm. However, at a later stage, the number may be increased to 20.

The transport department of the Delhi government has already invited expression of interest (EoI) to select operators or agencies to introduce vintage look carts, on the lines of the service in operation at Taj Mahal for tourists.

In July, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), carrying out redevelopment of the Mughal era market, approved a proposal to run environment friendly transport service on the 1.3-kilometre-long road, starting from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque, after its beautification and pedestrianisation.

The service, mainly being introduced for elderly, women, children and infirm, will be available free of cost. 

"The carts will be of vintage look and aesthetically designed. The SRDC will approve the design and colour of the vehicles. The battery-operated vehicles will use no other fuel and should have capacity for eight persons including the driver. Timings for their operation will be 12 hours from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM," said a government official, privy to the development.

The drivers will only be allowed to pick or drop passengers only at designated stops. The drivers and supervisors will be in proper uniform with name badges. Based on evaluation of the EoIs, the department will select one or more agencies (maximum three) for the project.

As per the EoI, market-traders associations, non-governmental organisations, societies or other entities may apply to run the service.

"The objective of the initiative is to cater to the mobility needs of people, especially elderly people, disabled persons, women and children visiting Chandni Chowk area. The carts will be of vintage look to suit the overall aesthetics and heritage environment of the Chandni Chowk…Initially, carts will be run on the main Chandni Chowk Road. Subsequently, operations may be extended to roads in the vicinity," added the official.

