Will attach properties, sell them off: HC tells North Delhi Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday warned the North MCD of taking the tough step of attachment of properties and selling them off for the delay in disbursal of salaries and pensions.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said that the corporation is not showing any sense of urgency which the issue demands and added that from now, it will not tolerate any delay in payment of salaries and pensions to the employees and retired staff.

"We have indicated that since the corporation is not exhibiting the sense of urgency with which the issue placed before us needs to be considered," the bench said. The court will not tolerate any delay in the payment of salaries and pensions 'henceforth', the bench said, adding that it will not hesitate in ordering attachment of assets and sale of properties.

It also noted that the issue of whether the hospitals of North MCD have to be handed over for management to the Centre or the Delhi government, as it is facing financial issues, has still not been considered by the civic body.

The high court had earlier directed the North MCD to take a decision on the issue whether its six hospitals should be handed over to the Central or Delhi government. Later, it was informed by the advocate appearing for the North civic body that the MCD commissioner took steps and the issue was pending before the corporators.