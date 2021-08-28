STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
450 more government services made hassle-free in Delhi

The move will ensure hassle-free access to various government services and procurement of documents like certificate or license.

Published: 28th August 2021 08:05 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has streamlined 450 services and the process for obtaining documents from around 30 departments to boost ease of living and doing business, as part of its policy. The move will ensure hassle-free access to various government services and procurement of documents like certificate or license.

The makeover of the administrative system was launched earlier this year  under which 596 government-to-business and government-to-citizen interfaces were identified for simplification, rationalisation and digitisation. It aims to reduce the time and cost burden on applicants or individuals availing of government services. 

"There were 596 services and paperwork identified out of which 450 have already been streamlined through simplification and digitisation till August 15," said a senior government official.

Most of the services simplified and rationalised so far belong to the civic bodies in the city including 72 of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), 155 are related to the three municipal corporations and 24 of the transport department.

The government also rationalised the procedure for 22 services of the labour department, 17 with the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCB), 16 of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and 9 associated with the revenue department.

Nearly 210 of these regulatory compliances are directly related to citizen services such as birth certificate, property mutation, transport department services, school registration and trade licences, among others, added the official.

Out of the remaining 123 compliances, 110 were related to the labour department and 95 were to be included in the new Labour Code. Rest of the 28 compliances belonging to different departments were under various stages of being rationalised.

"This is an ongoing process and more services will be scrutinised to be streamlined for the people and businesses. We are working on a self-certified tree-felling permission system that is currently a tedious process," said another officer.

