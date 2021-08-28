STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot files defamation case against BJP's Vijender Gupta 

Kailash, who is the transport minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, has alleged in his complaint that Gupta defamed him and tarnished his reputation.

Published: 28th August 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Kailash Gehlot addresses a press conference. (Photo| Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gehlot has filed a criminal complaint against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta accusing him of defamation in a matter related to the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

The case was listed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey, who adjourned the matter for September 1 as the physical copy of the complaint was not produced in the court.

Kailash, who is the transport minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, has alleged in his complaint that Gupta defamed him and tarnished his reputation.

"The accused intentionally, for malafide purposes and to gain political mileage, has levelled defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations on the complainant both verbal as well as in writing," the complaint alleged.

The Delhi government floated a tender for buses, and after due process, it was awarded to Tata but all sorts of allegations were made, it said.

The complaint alleged that Gupta posted unfounded, spiteful and defamatory statements and other material against Gehlot on Twitter, Facebook and other social media to tarnish the reputation of the complainant.

It claimed that that Gupta made "vilifying and scandalous" allegations to stall the "ambitious project of the Delhi Government to give major relief to the residents of Delhi" and posted tweets doubting the integrity of the minister despite a clean-chit from a high-powered committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Gehlot Vijender Gupta Delhi BJP Delhi Transport Corporation Defamation AAP government
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp