Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium to get infrastructure boost

Published: 28th August 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia laying foundation of new facility at Chhatrasal Stadium

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia laying foundation of new facility at Chhatrasal Stadium. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday laid the foundation stone of a hostel equipped with mat-wrestling halls, a medical room and a physiotherapy centre at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

According to an official statement, the construction of the five-storey state-of-the-art hostel will be completed in 16 months. It would promote sporting culture and provide better facilities to the players and their coaches.

"The Chhatrasal Stadium has so far given five Olympic medals to the country in wrestling. With these modern facilities, hostels, and coaching, the stadium will further prepare world-class wrestlers for the country," said the statement quoting Sisodia.

At the foundation laying ceremony, Sisodia honoured players, including sprinter Amoj Jacob and weight lifter Anirudh Kumar, and said his government is supporting players by providing financial assistance under programmes like 'Play and Progress' and 'Mission Excellence'.

"Players who bring medals are honoured and receive prizes in crores, but when the players sweat during the training in the field before bringing the medal, they are supported by the Delhi government," the deputy CM further said.

