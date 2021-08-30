STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Implementation of NEP, UG programme to come up in Delhi University executive council meeting

They will come up for discussion in the meeting on Tuesday and are likely to be approved and the Executive Council (EC) is the highest decision making body of the university.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Implementation of the National Education Policy, a four-year undergraduate programme and merger of College of Arts with the city government-run Ambedkar University will come up for discussion during the Delhi University executive council meeting on Tuesday, according to the agenda document.

The implementation of the National Education Policy from 2022-23 and the four-year undergraduate programme were approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters and the Academic Council last week.

They will come up for discussion in the meeting on Tuesday and are likely to be approved. The Executive Council (EC) is the highest decision making body of the university. The EC meeting takes up the proposals approved by the Academic Council and also some other matters that were pending from earlier meetings.

The Delhi Cabinet in March took the decision to merge the College of Art, currently affiliated to Delhi University (DU), with Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). The matter of de-affiliation of the College of Arts with DU will be discussed in the meeting, according to the agenda of the meeting circulated among the EC members.

The setting up of DU Digital Infrastructure Support for Colleges and Departments (DUDISCAD) is also a part of the EC meeting's agenda, the agenda read. The DUDISCD will be involved in assisting colleges and departments to develop in-house digital infrastructure.

The university had earlier also said it will establish facilitation centres in Roshanpura in Najafgarh and Bhati Kalan in Fatehpur Beri on the land given by the Delhi government. The centres will save students residing in far-flung areas from a long commute to the university campus and will extend help in relation to examination and admission-related procedures.

The university also has plans to set up a college in Fatehpur Beri for which the names of first woman chief minister of Delhi Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar and Sardar Patel were proposed. In its meeting held on Tuesday last week, the academic council put forth five more names, including that of DU alumnus Arun Jaitley and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"The Council resolved that the name of these colleges/centers may be given after the names of Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar, Sardar Patel. The Council also suggested the names of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Savitri Bai Phule, Arun Jaitley, Choudhary Brahm Prakash and CD Deshmukh. After general discussion/suggestions, the Council resolved that the vice-chancellor be authorised to finalize the name," read the agenda of the meeting.

The vice-chancellor had constituted a committee for empanelment of Adjunct Faculty in the university departments and colleges, for value addition and internationalization of the academic activities, to engage the international adjunct faculty from their own resources to significantly enhance the teaching-learning Process in the University of Delhi.

The discussion on appointment of international adjunct faculty is also included in the meeting agenda on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Delhi University DU executive council DU meeting DU undergraduate program
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp