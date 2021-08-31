12 arrested for cheating people by offering loans in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested a 24-year-old man and 11 women for allegedly cheating people by offering them personal loans on low interest rates under a scheme. The accused cheated people by offering cheap loans under a scheme named ‘Pradhan Mantri Loan Yojna’, police said on Monday.

The mastermind has been identified as Deepak Saini, a resident of Nangloi here, they said. On Saturday, police got information about a fake call centre that was being operated from Rohini. They conducted a raid and found the man and some women engaged in tele-calling. They were arrested, Deputy Commissiioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. Investigation has revealed that the accused duped people on the pretext of offering personal loans at very low interest rates under ‘Pradhan Mantri Loan Yojana’ scheme, the DCP said.

The accused made calls to people to offer loans on lucrative interest rates. However, they would ask them to pay a certain amount as processing fee to execute the offer, police said. Later, they would keep asking the victims to pay money on one pretext or the other. They have cheated people across India using this method, the police said. The owner of the call centre is yet to be arrested, they further said. One laptop, 29 mobiles phones, a tablet, order book receipts among others were recovered from their possession, police added.