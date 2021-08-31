Ahead of crucial Delhi University meet, teachers flay move to bring back 4-year UG

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University teachers on Monday said the plan to bring back the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) is going to hit students from economically weaker section (EWS) and socially backward categories, and will cost them around Rs 2 lakh for the extra year. Implementation of the National Education Policy, FYUP and merger of College of Arts with the city government-run Ambedkar University will come up for discussion during the DU executive council (EC) meeting on Tuesday, according to the agenda document.

The university receives between 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh applications every year from across the country for admission into 70,000 undergraduate seats. Among the candidates who take admission in DU, 60 per cent are from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, MP, Tamil Nadu and others. “Due to lack of hostel facilities in the university, a large number of students stay in PG or rented facilities outside. An additional year will cost nearly `2 to `2.5 lakh extra for these students. This burden will stop students from pursuing education and they will be forced to join whatever jobs they are getting,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former Academic Council (AC) member and convener of Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC).

Acting V-C PC Joshi justified the FYUP. “The multiple entry and exit options will help the students. If any student is unable to afford the fourth year, he/she can take a two or three year gap after the third year, can do a job and continue the study again from anywhere with their credit points.”

Contesting this argument, Garg said, “In FYUP, students are given an option to exit and take admission whenever and wherever they want with the credit transfer system. Such system is already there in PhD and is called de-register and re-register. A research scholar de-registers in very rare cases, mostly due to health conditions. The policy is good if a student discontinues due to some health issues or gets admission for a one-year course.

They can come back and continue his/her syllabus of the fourth year. But, it will be shameful, if UG students have to leave their study due to poor financial condition.” Teachers said if the DU is implementing FYUP, it should come up with a scheme or scholarship to assist students to complete their education. Currently, the UG programmes span three years but under the proposed FYUP, students will get the multiple exit and entry options. If a student leaves in one year, he/she will get a certificate, after two years a diploma, after three years a common honors degree and after fourth year an honors degree with research disciplinary.

Mithuraj Dhusiya, an AC member said, “There is no roadmap for implementing the policy. Students are not getting jobs even after graduation and the varsity is asking them to study for a year, get a certificate, find a job, and then come back and finish the course. It is not possible. Also, the girl students who get freedom in college will fall for the family psychological pressure to leave in the middle and get married. Any policy should be prepared as per the ground reality.”

Rajesh Jha, a former EC member said, “There is no clarity over post graduation, whether it will be for one year or two year. The varsity is just implementing the policy blindly to impress the Centre. We will strongly oppose it.” Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) will stage a protest on Tuesday against the implementation of FYUP.