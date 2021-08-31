STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain brings familiar pain for commuters caught on Delhi roads

Delhi Traffic Police informed the carriageway of IOCL Dwarka To NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging.

Published: 31st August 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Despite all claims by the AAP government on steps to check waterlogging, the sights of vehicles and commuters wading through rain water and long traffic snarls were back | Shekhar yadav & Parveen NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday bringing respite from heat but waterlogging and traffic snarls soon left the people, especially commuters,  a harrased lot. Light rains began at around 10.15 am on Tuesday, only to be replaced by  a heavy downpour after 10.30 a.m. and till 12.30 p.m. According to the IMD, 84.1 mm or rain was recorded till 5:30 pm. 

The mercury on Tuesday evening settled at 25.4 degree celsius, IMD officials said. The relative humidity was recorded at a high of 96 per cent.  Waterlogging was reported from various busy routes such as ITO WHO building, IP Extension, Udhyog Bhawan, Pul Prahaladour, Chattarpur, Azadpur Sabji Mandi and Ghazipur, and Dhaula Kuan. Due to waterlogging, traffic police also made several route diversions. 

The IMD has issued orange alert for the city on September 1 as well. After witnessing excess rainfall to deficit phase, the month of August ended with decent rainfall.  “Major traffic disruption on roads. Increased chance of vehicle accidents. Water accumulation in low lying areas and on roads. Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard,” read a traffic advisory.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the key roads which saw waterlogging  Shahjahan Road, Thyagraj Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS, Ring Road Hayyat Hotel, Both Side of SavatrFlyover, Maharani Bagh Nizamudin Khatta, Carriageway Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti and Anand Parbat Gali No. 10. 

Taking a dig at the AAP government, BJP MP Parvesh Verma shared a video on Twitter of water falling from a flyover. “Delhiites will no longer have to go out of station to see waterfall...,”he tweeted.

Traffic jam

  •  Pul Prahladpur Under Pass
  •  Chhata Rail
  •  Moti Lal Nehru Marg And Near 11 Murti
  •  Maulana Azad Road Near Vigyan Bhawan
  •  Shahjahan Road
  •  W Point ITO
  •  Tyagraj Marg chamberry
  •  Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
  •  Moolchand Underpass
  •  AIIMS
  •  Ring Road Hayyat Hotel
  •  Both Side of Savatri Flyover
  •  Maharani Bagh Nizamudin Khatta
  •  Carriageway Dhaula Kuan
  •  Anand Parbat Gali No. 10
  •  Badarpur towards Ashram Chowk
  •  Carriageway of IOCL Dwarka To NSG Dwarka
Delhi rains Delhi monsoon Connaught Place Delhi Traffic Police Indian Meteorological Department Delhi-NCR rains
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

