Heavy rain brings familiar pain for commuters caught on Delhi roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday bringing respite from heat but waterlogging and traffic snarls soon left the people, especially commuters, a harrased lot. Light rains began at around 10.15 am on Tuesday, only to be replaced by a heavy downpour after 10.30 a.m. and till 12.30 p.m. According to the IMD, 84.1 mm or rain was recorded till 5:30 pm.

The mercury on Tuesday evening settled at 25.4 degree celsius, IMD officials said. The relative humidity was recorded at a high of 96 per cent. Waterlogging was reported from various busy routes such as ITO WHO building, IP Extension, Udhyog Bhawan, Pul Prahaladour, Chattarpur, Azadpur Sabji Mandi and Ghazipur, and Dhaula Kuan. Due to waterlogging, traffic police also made several route diversions.

The IMD has issued orange alert for the city on September 1 as well. After witnessing excess rainfall to deficit phase, the month of August ended with decent rainfall. “Major traffic disruption on roads. Increased chance of vehicle accidents. Water accumulation in low lying areas and on roads. Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard,” read a traffic advisory.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the key roads which saw waterlogging Shahjahan Road, Thyagraj Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS, Ring Road Hayyat Hotel, Both Side of SavatrFlyover, Maharani Bagh Nizamudin Khatta, Carriageway Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti and Anand Parbat Gali No. 10.

Taking a dig at the AAP government, BJP MP Parvesh Verma shared a video on Twitter of water falling from a flyover. “Delhiites will no longer have to go out of station to see waterfall...,”he tweeted.

Traffic jam