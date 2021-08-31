Membership drives to see momentum as student wings gear up for elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the beginning of admission season in Delhi University (DU), Ambedkar University of Delhi (AUD) and GGSIPU, the student wings of various political parties are gearing up to enroll new members and battle the students’ union elections.

ABVP, the RSS-backed student wing, will start its membership drive from September 1. “Like every year, ABVP has planned to run this campaign vigorously by covering all the colleges and universities in Delhi. From September 1 to 5, a campaign will be organised for school students while registration drive for college and university students will start from September 11 to 15,”said Bharat, spokesperson of the organisation, adding that they will reach out to the target of 90,000 students with its campaign this year.

In the national capital, Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election is one of the most hotly contested student polls. However, elections were not held last year due to the lockdown and pandemic. Sources said the DUSU election is unlikely to be held this year as well due to the pandemic.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sidharth Yadav said they usually run membership campaign once in every year and this year also they will run it vigorously. “The membership campaign for fresher students will also be organised in November.”