STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Membership drives to see momentum as student wings gear up for elections

In the national capital, Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election is one of the most hotly contested student polls.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the beginning of admission season in Delhi University (DU),  Ambedkar University of Delhi (AUD) and GGSIPU, the student wings of various political parties are gearing up to enroll new members and battle the students’ union elections. 

ABVP, the RSS-backed student wing, will start its membership drive from September 1. “Like every year, ABVP has planned to run this campaign vigorously by covering all the colleges and universities in Delhi. From September 1 to 5, a campaign will be organised for school students while registration drive for college and university students will start from September 11 to 15,”said Bharat, spokesperson of the organisation, adding that they will reach out to the target of 90,000 students with its campaign this year. 

In the national capital, Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election is one of the most hotly contested student polls. However, elections were not held last year due to the lockdown and pandemic. Sources said the DUSU election is unlikely to be held this year as well due to the pandemic.  

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sidharth Yadav said they usually run membership campaign once in every year and this year also they will run it vigorously. “The membership campaign for fresher students will also be organised in November.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University student wings ABVP Student Union
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp