IIT-Delhi and National Law University sign pact to collaborate on research and academics

The outcomes from these collaborative initiatives are expected to have a profound impact at the national level.

Published: 01st December 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and National Law University (NLU)  on Tuesday signed an agreement to set up ‘NLUD-IITD Collaborative Platform’. The platform has been formed with the aim of  initiating a wide range of research and academic collaboration in various interdisciplinary fields.

Under this student exchange programme, the IIT Delhi and NLU Delhi have sanctioned joint projects on forensic investigations involving human DNA samples and investigation of inherent algorithmic biases and their legal ramifications for India. The law and technology university will work together on several topics including Forensic Science, Cyber Laws and Cybercrimes, Law and Development including Official Statistics, Climate Change and Environmental Law.

Besides, the varsities will work on ‘Law and Justice’ including Ethics and Criminal Law and Justice. The collaboration comes within the ambit of the Multi-Institutional Faculty Interdisciplinary Projects (MFIRP) scheme of the Research and Development Unit of IIT Delhi. 

The outcomes from these collaborative initiatives are expected to have a profound impact at the national level. “The signing of this agreement for student exchange and launch of the seed fund for supporting collaborative research between IIT Delhi and NLU Delhi mark an important milestone in bringing law and technology together for a translational impact,” said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, IIT-D director.

NLU Delhi Vice-Chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao said: “The National Law University Delhi is committed to high quality and rigorous interdisciplinary research. The launch of our joint seed funding scheme with IIT Delhi marks a significant moment for the NLUD family.”

