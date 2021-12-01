STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGF vs Emaar case: No FIR against MGF for now, says Delhi High Court

A Delhi court has dismissed a revision petition filed by MGF Development Ltd against the order of a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court involving Emaar India and MGF chairman Shravan Gupta.

Published: 01st December 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has stayed a trial court order directing police to register an FIR against MGF Development chairman Shravan Gupta and others.

The high court order comes after a sessions’ court had dismissed a revision petition filed by MGF Development against the order of a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court which directed the police to register an FIR against MGF and its chairman Shravan Gupta.

The complaint was filed by Emaar India against MGF Development, Gupta and 11 others. The high court will now hear the matter on December 13.

Comments

