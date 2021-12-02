Big relief! Delhiites on petrol price cut

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites reacted happily to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on VAT reduction on petrol, saying the Rs 8 reduction in the fuel cost per litre would bring much relief to regular commuters There were some, however, who believed that it was just election propaganda and the prices would rise again in the near future.

Alisha John, a resident of Badarpur, said, “The announcement on fuel price drop has come as a big relief. A mere cut of Rs 1 also brings cheer, but this Rs 8 decrease is huge for me. Looking at the fuel board every time I entered the petrol pump was so disappointing.”

Ashish, a Mayur Vihar resident, said, “In my view, it is an excellent decision for the middle and the lower classes, especially those who do field work like auto drivers, Uber/Ola drivers, among others. They have to refuel regularly for their daily wages. It is also good news for those who drive to their offices daily.”

Some residents of Noida and Greater Noida tweeted that they will now come to Delhi to get their car tanks filled up.

Mohammad Aamir was of the view that the AAP government’s decision was driven by political compulsions. “Fuel price drop in Delhi is reactive politics being played in response to the reduction in prices by BJP-ruled UP and Haryana. This has to stop. Fuel prices have to be governed on the basis of demand/supply of crude oil and other economic factors...” He, however, added, that “any relief in prices of basic commodities, irrespective of factors causing it, is a welcome move and has been waited for by the middle class.