Opposition unimpressed, seeks diesel price reduction in Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal does not have any intention for the welfare of farmers as he did not reduce VAT on diesel, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress activists hold a protest over inflation in New Delhi | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP and the Congress on Wednesday termed the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision to cut VAT on petrol a “delayed measure” and criticised it for doing nothing to bring down the price of diesel.

CM Arvind Kejriwal does not have any intention for the welfare of farmers as he did not reduce VAT on diesel, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. He termed it a “delayed step” and demanded immediate reduction of diesel prices to give respite to farmers and transporters.

Both Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and state  BJP chief Adesh Gupta claimed the cut in VAT on petrol was a result of “persistent protests” by their respective parties. “Arvind Kejriwal has been forced to reduce VAT on petrol. However, unless VAT on diesel is also reduced, Delhiites will continue to suffer as soaring prices of essential commodities due to high transportation cost disturbed the budget of all households,” Kumar said.

Gupta congratulated “the people of Delhi on the rate cut” which will give them much-awaited relief. “Finally, the Delhi government had to bow down to the agitation against the high petrol prices by our party workers,” he said. 

“VAT on petrol has been cut down, but on diesel it remains the same. So we will continue to agitate for reduction in VAT on diesel as well,” Gupta added. Delhi Goods Transport Organisation also expressed disappointment over diesel being exempted from VAT relief. “We will have to run a campaign to ask commercial vehicles not to refill diesel in Delhi if no relief is provided to us,” said its president Rajendra Kapoor.

TAGS
BJP diesel price cut Congress petrol price Delhi AAP govt
