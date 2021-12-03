STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders Rajender and Hemlata Ladla, Bollywood actor Omkar Jaitley join AAP

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajender Ladla, his wife Hemlata Ladla and Bollywood Actor, Omkar Jaitley joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, along with their supporters.

Rajender Ladla was the BJP SC Morcha district president and vice-president of Delhi State Regar Samaj. He had fought on a BJP ticket in 2012, in which he got 9,548 votes. In 2017, he fought independently in which he got 4,657 votes. However he had lost the election. He along with his wife had also contested from 37 number Nangloi ward in the MCD elections, on independent seats. 

On joining AAP, Rajender Ladla, said, “I gave 23 years of my life to the BJP, where I always aimed to work in the interest of the public. But gradually, I realized I am working in a party where the only thing happening is corruption.”

He added, “Even in BJP ruled MCD, people are harassed in different ways. In our area, most of the 
business is of ladies’ slippers and everyone faced a lot of trouble because of the tax hike by the BJP, during COVID times. That’s why I felt I should settle directly at the feet of the common man.”

Meanwhile AAP’s National Secretary, Pankaj Gupta stated that people from all walks of life are joining the AAP family after being influenced by the policies of the Kejriwal government and the Delhi development model.

Omkar Jaitley, shared, “I made up my mind to join the AAP because I am very much impressed by their working style. Along with acting, I also aim to serve society. I feel that with the ideology and policies of Arvind Ji, I will be able to contribute to the development of society very well.”

