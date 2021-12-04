Better storage and flood control as Delhi's Wazirabad barrage set for overhaul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has decided to overhaul the decades-old Wazirabad barrage across Yamuna river, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. The government plans to strengthen the barrage and reduce the response time of its gates. These new gates will be constructed with latest technology and will have flood alarm system for quick response during rainy season.

Kejriwal said the overhaul will be a “revolutionary” step to stop the flooding of nearby areas during monsoon rains. The Wazirabad barrage built in 1959 is a diversion dam which consists of several gates that can be opened or closed to control the amount of water passing through them. This allows the structure to regulate and stabilise river water for irrigation and other uses. The Yamuna has a total of six barrages across it.

The renovated barrage will also help store more water during the non-rainy season, leading to increased percolation which will improve groundwater level. Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Satyendar Jain, during a meeting with senior officials of the DJB and the Flood & Irrigation Department on Friday, discussed upgrading of the barrage infrastructure.

Jain said upgrading the barrage is the need of the hour. “Every year, lakhs of cusecs of water flows through the river. It is important to have the latest technology to regulate the barrage system.” He further said the renovated barrage will help improve groundwater recharge and stabilise the river water elevation to feed treatment plants of the Delhi Jal Board.