Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off Ayodhya pilgrim train with 1,000 senior citizens

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the train amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' by devotees.

Published: 04th December 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with pilgrims in the special train.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with pilgrims in the special train. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Centre didn’t allow an event planned by the AAP government at the Safdarjung Railway Station to see off the first free train for Ayodhya with 1,000 senior citizens.

Kejriwal flagged off the train amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram” by devotees. “Delhi government had organised a programme at the station to send off the pilgrims. The central government refused to allow the programme to proceed. Now, even the media are not being allowed to talk to the pilgrims. I want to tell the central government that this type of behaviour is not right, but anyway, may god bless you,” Kejriwal tweeted.  

The train departed from the station carrying a batch of over 1,000 passengers. The pilgrims were brought to the station by buses and a programme was organised there by the Delhi government to send them off. 
“Many senior citizens have gone to Ayodhya today to have darshan of Shri Ram Lalla. This is something wonderful and it is a matter of happiness for all of us,” Kejriwal said.

“If someone gets a chance to go on a pilgrimage in old age, then their happiness knows no bounds. Everyone is going for Ayodhya darshan today. From there they will bring blessings for Delhi and its people,” he said. The chief minister also interacted with the pilgrims and took stock of the arrangements. 

