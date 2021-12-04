STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi girl issued registration number comprising letters 'SEX', DCW sends notice to Transport Department

The DCW has asked the department to mention in its reply the total number of vehicles that have been registered under the new series.

Published: 04th December 2021

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Transport Department seeking that the registration number for a girl's two-wheeler comprising the letters 'SEX' be changed as she has been facing "severe harassment" due to it.

The DCW has also asked the department to mention in its reply the total number of vehicles that have been registered under the new series.

A senior official of the Transport Department on Saturday said the entire series was stopped after the issue came to light.

"It's very unfortunate that people can be so petty and abusive that the girl is having to face so much harassment. I have given four days time to the Transport Department to resolve this issue so that the girl doesn't suffer anymore," a statement quoted DCW chief Swati Maliwal as saying.

"I have asked the Transport Department to submit the total number of vehicles which have been registered in this allotment series containing the term 'SEX'," she said.

In the notice, Maliwal also sought details from the department of all such complaints it has received.

In Delhi, two-wheelers are denoted by the letter 'S'.

And currently, the two letters in circulation for the registration of two-wheelers are 'E' and 'X'.

So, the number plates for two-wheelers in Delhi these days have the letter 'S' followed by 'EX'.

The senior official of the Transport Department told PTI that anyone who has got a registration number in this series can get it changed.

"The registration number was system generated and the entire series was stopped after the matter came to the department's notice. For others, who have also got registration numbers in this series, we can change them on a case to case basis, if requested," he said.

