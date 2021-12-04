STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi to add 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in government surveillance boost

According to the Delhi chief minister, in the last seven years, the AAP government has installed 2.75 lakh CCTV cameras on road stretches, public places, RWAs, colonies, schools, etc.

The cameras are modern and state-of-the-art devices.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi will soon add another 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Commencing the second phase of the CCTV installation drive, the CM said that following this, the city will have a total of 4.15 lakh cameras.

According to the chief minister, in the last seven years, his government has installed 2.75 lakh CCTV cameras on road stretches, public places, RWAs, colonies, schools, etc.

“Delhi ranks highest in the world in terms of number of CCTV cameras per square mile in a city. In a survey conducted covering 150 cities, Delhi fared first with 1,826 CCTV cameras per square mile. The UK capital London came second with 1,138 per square mile. We are far ahead of London, New York, Singapore, Paris to the point where there is no comparison,” said the chief minister. Within India, Chennai sits in second spot after Delhi. We have installed thrice the number of cameras Chennai has, and 11 times what Mumbai has. 

“Ever since CCTV devices have been installed in such great numbers, women’s safety has improved and it has significantly helped the police during investigating crimes,” the chief minister said. “The surveillance systems are being sourced from Bharat Electronics Ltd. The cameras are modern and state-of-the-art devices. In the installation of these cameras, an alarm will be used to alert the command centre in case a camera has been damaged. Additionally, concerned operators will also receive messages on their phones regarding repair alerts,” the chief minister said.

On its technical aspects, Kejriwal said, “Thirty days worth of recording can be kept in these cameras. Only three to four authorised personnel will have access to the live feed. A command centre will receive the live feed from the cameras for real-time monitoring. These devices also come with four megapixel cameras with night vision, providing optimum video quality.” 

