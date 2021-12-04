Resident doctors intensify protest in Delhi, boycott routine services over NEET-PG counselling

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intensifying the protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, the resident doctors of many Centre and state-run hospitals in the national capital boycotted routine services.

Resident doctors of many hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Harding, Safdarjung as well as state-run facilities such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Lok Nayak and GTB hospital joined the movement.

Earlier this week, the FORDA decided to resume services after having a meeting with the Union health minister. However, the medical body once again decided to call for strike claiming that the ministry had failed to meet their expectations.

“Due to insensitive response of governing bodies responsible for the delay in NEET-PG, 2021, counselling, we are compelled to boycott all routine services at RML Hospital from December 3 till the time our grievances are not fulfilled. All emergency services will run as usual.

However, if no concrete steps are taken by the stakeholders to ensure immediate completion of NEET-PG counselling, 2021, we will be forced to take the extreme decision of shutting down the emergency services as well and complete responsibility will be on the administration,” read a statement from the FORDA.

“As the withdrawal of OPD services did not bring any response from the authorities, we are compelled to boycott all routine services at RML Hospital such as special clinics, IPDs, Elective OTS,” read the letter.

The OPD service at the RML Hospital has been significantly affected due to the protest as no resident doctors are consulting the patients. All the medical services at the hospital have been affected except the

emergency services.