Hepatitis B screening, treatment at Delhi's mohalla clinics soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has decided to introduce screening and treatment of Hepatitis B in its Mohalla Clinics, state’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

On the occasion of Hepatitis Day, Jain, while speaking at the ILBS, said the government has plans to train the staff of Mohalla Clinics to treat this disease along with screening. “We will make sure that free medicines are available to treat the disease at the primary level. Additionally, we will bring Hepatitis under the notifiable disease list of Delhi within the next few months,” the minister noted.

Jain explained that Hepatitis C was easily treatable with a 12-week medicine course and Hepatitis B could also be prevented. “The two ways through which Hepatitis B spreads is from expecting mother to a child and through blood transfusion. This can easily be prevented through early detection,” he said.

“The government is planning to make mandatory free screening services and treatment available of hepatitis B & C for pregnant women to ensure early diagnosis,” Jain said.