STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Sextortion' racket busted in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar

The gang extorted Rs 5-10 lakh from each victim, the senior officer said, citing the testimony of the accused.

Published: 05th December 2021 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An alleged ‘sextortion' gang has been busted with the arrest of its kingpin accused of extorting about Rs 1.2 crore from over a dozen people in the last one year, police here said on Sunday.

The accused and his associates approached "rich-looking" men on Facebook with fake profiles of women and would honey trap them, they said.

The gang sent ‘friend requests' to their targets using fake profiles and talked to them posing as women on Facebook Messenger app and WhatsApp, police said.

According to police, the matter came to light when of the victim's approached police in November alleging that he was set up by the gang which extorted Rs 300,000 from him.

He said he had paid Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and another Rs 1.5 lakh via a bank account transfer to the accused.

The gang operated its activities from a flat it had taken on rent in Paschim Vihar.

The flat was located and its landlord was also interrogated, a senior police officer said.

Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that on the basis of technical surveillance, the gang was tracked and its kingpin was identified as one Neeraj of Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

A trap was laid and Neeraj was nabbed on Friday near PVR Cinema, Sector-14, Prashant Vihar, Rohini, he said.

The accused confessed extorting money from over a dozen people in the last one-and-half years with the help of other gang members, which include two women, Kumar said.

He said they would profile their victims based on their net worth and then would proceed to honey trap them.

The gang extorted Rs 5-10 lakh from each victim, the senior officer said, citing the testimony of the accused.

"Once the accused got the mobile phone number of the victim, they would send obscene content to lure him. The lady member of the gang would make a video call to entice the victim and extract certain details from the target to assess his paying capacity.

"Once they were convinced about the financial background of the target, the lady member of the gang would invite the victim to a pre-decided place and indulge in sexual activity," the officer said.

He said once the victim would come to the room, the other members of the gang would barge inside the room posing as police calling it a raid.

They would then threaten man to pay up to hush up the matter, said the officer.

A mobile phone, four SIM cards, one debit card, one scooty, and one hand written script used to blackmail the targets were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

Neeraj worked as a bartender in a banquet hall and has a criminal past.

He has two cases of Arms Act registered against him in Haryana, they said.

Police said efforts are being made to trace other victims and arrest the remaining gang members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sextortion Paschim Vihar Delhi Sextortion
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp