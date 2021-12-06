STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid-19: Jyotiraditya Scindia directs Delhi airport operator DIAL to do better crowd management

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Centre had issued a revised guideline for international travellers which came into effect on December 1.

Published: 06th December 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport is now connected with 66 international destinations through Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

A passenger coming from an 'at-risk' country can choose either of the tests at the Delhi airport. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following reports of overcrowding and chaos at the Delhi airport during the last few days after the Omicron-related travel guidelines came into effect, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday intervened and asked the airport operator, the GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), to improve crowd management.

The aviation ministry officials said the minister held a meeting with officials of the Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Immigration and DIAL. The officials of Genestrings Diagnostics, the laboratory that carries out RTPCR testing at the Delhi airport, were also present.

​ALSO READ | Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district

Amid concerns over Omicron, the Centre had issued a revised guideline for international travellers which came into effect on December 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport said that it has updated testing capacity at international arrival with the deployment of 120 Rapid PCR machines, taking hourly capacity to 500-600 per hour. Further, there is a provision for approximately 500 RTPCR tests per/hour. This additional capacity will make the international arrival process smooth, it said.

ALSO WATCH:

Passengers have posted images from the airport in the last few days giving an impression of a crowded railway station. All passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries have to take a mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival. Passengers are having to wait up to 8 hours for the test result.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Omicron COVID 19 In Delhi delhi international airport
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp