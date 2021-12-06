STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC to hear plea against metro rail body over arbitral award

Published: 06th December 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday, December 6, 2021, will hear a plea by the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) seeking execution of an arbitral award of over Rs 4,600 crore against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The matter will be heard by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait who had issued notice on the Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary’s execution plea in September.

Recently, the Supreme Court had dismissed the DMRC’s plea seeking a review of its judgement which upheld the 2017 arbitration award in favour of DAMEPL, enforceable against it.

The apex court on September 9 upheld the arbitration award enforceable against DMRC and said there was a disturbing tendency of courts setting aside arbitral awards.

