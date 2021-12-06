STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man from Tanzania first in Delhi found with Omicron

According to health officials, the patient had sore throat, weakness and body ache.

Published: 06th December 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Covid sample, Covid test

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Omicron has reached Delhi. The national capital reported its first case of the new Covid-19 variant on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar said in a statement that the patient found with Omicron had returned from Tanzania. He has been isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital — Delhi’s dedicated Omicron care centre.

Jain said the Delhi government is testing every person flying in from affected countries. “So far, 17 positive cases have been found and all have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. Six others who came in direct contact with them have also been admitted.”

According to health officials, the patient had sore throat, weakness and body ache. His travel history is being collated and persons he came in touch with are being traced. The Delhi government has set up 40 isolation wards in Lok Nayak Hospital, with an additional 500 beds ready if needed.

Jain said genome sequencing of all 17 who tested positive has been done. “One person who came from Tanzania has been confirmed to have the Omicron variant. This is the first case of the Omicron variant being found in Delhi,” he said. 

Jain urged people not to panic and remain careful. “Omicron is not a new disease but a variant of the coronavirus itself. Its symptoms are also similar to almost all the other variants. The protocol for its treatment and prevention are also the same as before. We just need to be careful. People who have not yet taken the vaccine should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said. 

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the “at-risk” countries. The central government recently announced the list of “at-risk” countries that include --- all European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Omicron Tanzania Omicron India Omicron Covid Omicron Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp