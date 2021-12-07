STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.5 lakh people join AAP on Day 1 of Badlaav campaign

The MCD Badlaav campaign aims to connect 50 lakh people to AAP in one month. 

Published: 07th December 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of MCD Badlaav campaign by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, December 6, 2021, witnessed about 1.5 lakh people taking the party’s membership. AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that people of Delhi are expressing their anguish against the BJP-ruled MCD very openly.

The MCD Badlaav campaign aims to connect 50 lakh people to AAP in one month. State convener Gopal Rai appealed to people to become an AAP member by giving a missed call on 8882828282 to join the movement to change Indian politics. 

Rai said, “the BJP had ruined Delhi and will be kicked out of MCD.” He further added, “Thousands participated to make the campaign successful on the first day. All Mandal Presidents of the AAP carried forward the baton by putting up camps and managing to register 1.5 lakh people for the AAP membership. While interacting with the people of Delhi during the campaign, one common agenda came up with — the BJP’s misgovernance in the MCD.”

Pathak shared, “Camps were put up at 3,000 places where thousands of volunteers took part. With so many registrations on day one, it is clear that the MCD is headed for a very big turnaround.”

